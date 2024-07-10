Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 520 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,587,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,334 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

