Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after buying an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,727,000 after buying an additional 2,911,800 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 896,671 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after buying an additional 634,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 688,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.