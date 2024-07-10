Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $40,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.15. 914,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.