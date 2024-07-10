Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 611.8% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 75.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLY traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $939.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,549. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $945.69. The stock has a market cap of $893.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $838.34 and its 200 day moving average is $757.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.