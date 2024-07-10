Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 0.1%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.56 and last traded at $59.58. 1,456,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,186,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

