Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.