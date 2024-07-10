William Blair Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $204.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

