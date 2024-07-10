Wrapped Cardano Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $4,656.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,509,969 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,510,143.27661414. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38139828 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,047.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

