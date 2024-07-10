Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,365,696 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 275,017,690.6643079 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06868643 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,245,452.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

