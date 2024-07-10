Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 1,881,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

