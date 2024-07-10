Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

