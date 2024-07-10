XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. XYO has a market capitalization of $75.92 million and approximately $626,299.70 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.09 or 0.99990605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070777 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00571886 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $658,494.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.