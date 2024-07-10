ZClassic Price Down 4.3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $433,518.65 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00040455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00040528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.