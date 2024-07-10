ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 0.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 1,195,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,379,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.7 %
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
