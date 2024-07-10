ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 0.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 1,195,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,379,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

