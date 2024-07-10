Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Down 2.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $521.15 and last traded at $521.15. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

