10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 7.3%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 387,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,564,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after acquiring an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

