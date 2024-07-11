1,309 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Waste Connections by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.04. The stock had a trading volume of 647,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,439. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $181.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

