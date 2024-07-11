1,825 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.97. 411,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,531. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

