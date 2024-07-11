350 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $10.21 on Thursday, reaching $450.68. The stock had a trading volume of 339,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

