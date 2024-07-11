3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 8.6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 680,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,783,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $504.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

