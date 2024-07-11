41,270 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 140,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 184,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 152,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
DFEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 765,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,287. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
