41,270 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 140,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 184,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 152,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 765,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,287. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.