4,537 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,537 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

FCX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729,805. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

