5,550 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,946. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

