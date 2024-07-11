800 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,563,669 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

