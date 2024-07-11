9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,326 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,334 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 171.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 870,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,903. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.