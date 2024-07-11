9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $20.13 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,725,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,549. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

