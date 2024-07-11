9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $13.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

