9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

