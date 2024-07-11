9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. 1,049,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

