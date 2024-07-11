9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.26. 247,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,970. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
