9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.26. 247,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,970. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.