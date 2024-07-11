9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

LOW traded up $9.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.81. 2,314,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,578. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.96. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

