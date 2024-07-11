9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.54. 1,852,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.91. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

