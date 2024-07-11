abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 502,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.14.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
