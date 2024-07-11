abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 502,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

