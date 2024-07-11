Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 65437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.