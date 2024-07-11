Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 65437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

