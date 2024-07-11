abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
