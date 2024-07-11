abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

