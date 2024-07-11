Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

THW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

