Acala Token Market Capitalization Tops $62.10 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $62.10 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.27 or 0.99844170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

