Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. On average, analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 116,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

