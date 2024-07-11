Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.64. 622,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,078,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $577.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. On average, analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acelyrin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,847 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.