adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, an increase of 2,872.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $119.87. 16,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 1.22.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

