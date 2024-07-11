AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Up 2,256.3% in June

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 2,256.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 8.69% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWSH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,570. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

