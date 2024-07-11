AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Up 1,742.9% in June

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 1,742.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AEye Price Performance

LIDRW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,977. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

AEye Company Profile

Featured Stories

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

