Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $30.20. Affirm shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1,105,142 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Affirm Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 951.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

