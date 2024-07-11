ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.3185 per share. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
