ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

AGESY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.3185 per share. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.