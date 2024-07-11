Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

