Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $509,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,783,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,715,000 after buying an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of A stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.85. 1,667,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,479. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

