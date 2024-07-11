Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Agilysys worth $57,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 198,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
