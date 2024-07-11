Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $145.10 and last traded at $145.15. 3,167,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,357,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.84.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,707 shares of company stock worth $80,247,207. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.