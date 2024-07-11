AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 13,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 19,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

