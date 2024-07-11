Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY remained flat at $33.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Aisin had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Aisin will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.